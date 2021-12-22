Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.10

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TPT opened at GBX 67.40 ($0.89) on Wednesday. Topps Tiles has a 1-year low of GBX 54.60 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 81 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of £132.56 million and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.07.

TPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

