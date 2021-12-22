AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.82

Shares of AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.82 and last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 521875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAGIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AIA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

