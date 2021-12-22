Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 40

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) declared a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Triple Point Income VCT’s previous dividend of $32.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TPVC stock opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Triple Point Income VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of £24.34 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.72.
Triple Point Income VCT Company Profile
