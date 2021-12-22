Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) to Issue GBX 0.56 Dividend

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON APH opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The company has a market cap of £567.64 million and a P/E ratio of 31.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.05. Alliance Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 76.28 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 123 ($1.63).

In other Alliance Pharma news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 269,417 shares of Alliance Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £274,805.34 ($363,066.90).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

