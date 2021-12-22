ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.80

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 99336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

