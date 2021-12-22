First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 314.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,239 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUFR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

