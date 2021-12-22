U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.68 Million in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09.

