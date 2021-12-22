Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 9,201 Shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 689,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 65.1% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 443,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 174,756 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 19.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 321,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 6.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the second quarter worth $602,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGRWU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

