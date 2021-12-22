AE Wealth Management LLC Has $18.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,145.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168.9% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 32,946 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.