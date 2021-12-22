Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $183.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

