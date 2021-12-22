Amalgamated Bank Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

