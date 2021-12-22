Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

