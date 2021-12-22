ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

