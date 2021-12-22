Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRZN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 112,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRZN opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

