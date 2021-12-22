B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 3,460 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.73 and its 200 day moving average is $159.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

