WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,172 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,364,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 67,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPLD opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $576.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

