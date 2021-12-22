WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 28.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $191.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.72 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.