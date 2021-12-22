Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 78,087 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 95.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

