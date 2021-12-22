2,503 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS opened at $340.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.61 and a 200-day moving average of $328.15. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $226.79 and a one year high of $357.90. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

