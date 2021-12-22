Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $295.75 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

