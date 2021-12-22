Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 9,378 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,075,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,589,000 after acquiring an additional 425,159 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $115.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

