Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $984,000 Stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Slam by 89.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

