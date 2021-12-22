Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in GigInternational1 were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GIWWU opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

