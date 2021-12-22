Wealthspring Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSAAU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 3.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Ramius Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 163,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of SSAAU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

