Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $689,000 Holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

