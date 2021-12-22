Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Natural Foods (UNFI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) recently:

12/14/2021 – United Natural Foods is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

UNFI stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 158,977 shares of company stock worth $7,615,214. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 443,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 198,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

