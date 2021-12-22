Wealthspring Capital LLC Raises Stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) by 115.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,063,000.

FTVIU stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.

