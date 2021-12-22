Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $211.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.72 and its 200 day moving average is $233.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

