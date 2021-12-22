1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of 1Life Healthcare worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,333,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.45. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

