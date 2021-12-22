Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.06.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,216,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,404. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

