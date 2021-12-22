Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $35,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $680.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of -409.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $782.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,267 shares of company stock worth $49,790,591. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.