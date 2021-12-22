Capital Square LLC Sells 17,133 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

