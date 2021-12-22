HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 48 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $416.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

