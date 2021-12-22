Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 30,892 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,892 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $49,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 183.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

