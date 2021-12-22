Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,135 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $48,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

