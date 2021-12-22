Girard Partners LTD. Sells 7,902 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 95.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

