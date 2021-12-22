Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NVIDIA by 688.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,584,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,882,000 after buying an additional 4,002,995 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 421,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $87,393,000 after purchasing an additional 315,747 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA opened at $290.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.60, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

