Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,348 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.