M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $450.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.60. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

