Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 108.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $149,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 720,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,629,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 186,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

TSM opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $102.91 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.21. The company has a market cap of $609.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

