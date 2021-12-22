Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,725,009 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725,009 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.62% of Synchrony Financial worth $171,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after acquiring an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE:SYF opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

