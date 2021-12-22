Konomi Network Market Capitalization Reaches $11.91 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00041243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

KONO is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,427,194 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KONOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.