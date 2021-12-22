Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 31.5% over the last three years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

NCZ opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 359,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 260,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $124,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.