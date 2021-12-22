$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

RMBS stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rambus by 106.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

