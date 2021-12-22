Zacks: Analysts Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.04. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $46.32 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,308,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,413,000 after buying an additional 232,044 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

