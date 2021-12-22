Hegic (HEGIC) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $49.88 million and $1.65 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00041243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 697,511,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

