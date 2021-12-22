BitBall 1-Day Volume Hits $344,071.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $3.52 million and $344,071.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,459.66 or 0.98862173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00031676 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $761.74 or 0.01554015 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002055 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

