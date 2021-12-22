Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 871 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 149,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 84,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $92.70. The company has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

