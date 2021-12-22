Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

LHX opened at $207.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.61. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.