Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 48,100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Apple were worth $112,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 159,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 90,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 20,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 106,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 612,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 86,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

